South Bend schools hosts ‘showcase’ at Century Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation “showed off” at its annual “Showcase of Schools” at the Century Center on Wednesday night.

The showcase is designed to help parents and students learn about the district’s Pre-K through 12th grade programs, offering them the chance to enroll in person.

Parents and perspective students could also learn more about adult education, out-of-school learning, bilingual services, South Bend Virtual School, and more.

“South Bend Schools have been around since 1876, and we have a long and rich history of award-winning schools, award-winning teachers and programs, so we love to be able to showcase everything we have to offer,” said Erin Wagler, director of communications for SBCSC. “This is an opportunity to be able learn all about that and experience that.”

There were also giveaways from the district and free food samples from Chartwells food and nutrition services.

