Reaction pouring in from players and coaches to the death of Bob Knight

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana University basketball community and people from all over the sports world are reacting to the death of Bob Knight.

Notre Dame Basketball Coach Micah Shrewsberry addressed it right away during his post-game press conference last night after Notre Dame beat Hanover in an exhibition game.

“I just want to send my thoughts and prayers to the Indiana Basketball family. I grew up a kid from Indiana and every high school in the state was playing man-to-man defense and running motion offense because of coach Knight.”

Former player Quinn Buckner was a member of the 1976 national championship team that wen undefeated and is often in the argument as one of the best teams ever in college basketball. Buckner was an All-American and went on to play in the NBA. He had this to say about Knight to WTHR-TV in Indianapolis.

“One of the things that he said to our 1976 team, which I was fortunate enough to be a part of, was that you may never see another team like this again. Well, I don’t know that we will ever see another coach like him again,” Buckner said. “I think it’s important for people to realize that. It was a special opportunity to have been coached by him, and an equally special opportunity to have him as a friend. Because as great a coach as he was, he was an infinitely better friend. He’s a big part of who we are, and we were very fortunate to have had him in our lives.”

IU men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson played for Knight from 1976-1980, earning All-American honors as a senior. He had this statement that was released through Indiana University.

“I am so blessed that he saw something in me as a basketball player. He influenced my life in ways I could never repay. As he did with all his players, he always challenged me to get the most out of myself as a player and more importantly, as a person,”

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also weighed in on the legendary coach.

“There will never be another Coach Knight and the banners that hang in Assembly Hall will forever remind us of his time, impact and dominance.”

Knight passed away last night at the age of 83.

