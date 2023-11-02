‘Quest for justice’: Family calls for barn arson to be prosecuted

St. Joseph County, Ind. (WNDU) - There were at least a dozen barns burned down across Michiana from April to September of 2021, but only one of those arsons happened here in St. Joseph County.

Over two years after their barn was burned to the ground, one family is still asking why charges have still not been filed in their case. For Debbie Schmidt, it’s a “quest for justice”.

The barn where her family made decades of memories was leveled by a fire on May 3, 2021. It happened the same night as a fire just down the road– but across county lines.

“This was burnt the same day Gary Eby’s barn was burnt. It has never been recognized as part of the arsons.”

The blaze that destroyed a barn at Gary Eby’s property that night was one of 8 arsons that have already been prosecuted in Elkhart County. Joseph Hershberger was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with accomplice Sherry Thomas receiving home detention. That makes it all the more frustrating for Debbie that her case has not been taken to court.

“I would like some justice. I would like to prosecute, I would like charges filed,” she explains. “And we know it’s the same two people.”

In the two-and-a-half years since her family’s barn was destroyed, Debbie has been trying to heal, but without any charges filed, she’s having a hard time getting closure.

“I just feel like we were forgotten,” she tells 16 News Now Investigates. “Where is St. Joe County in this? Elkhart County is prosecuting.”

Debbie and her husband have since re-built the barn themselves, but with no one held criminally responsible for the fire, her family had no financial help from those accused of causing it.

“If something comes up that I ever want to try to get restitution, I could never get restitution. It’s like it doesn’t exist.”

For Debbie, it feels like a punishment.

“You can see what was done, yet it’s silenced. And my husband and I are serving the sentence.”

It also hurts to still not know the motive behind the fires.

“What was their purpose? I don’t even know their purpose or what their reasonings were,” Schmidt says.

That’s why Debbie says she’s been calling the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office, asking for them to prosecute Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas.

“I’m not giving up,” she says. “I am fighting and standing up for my family.”

Though she tells 16 Investigates that she hasn’t even gotten a return phone call from the prosecutor’s office, she still imagines how it would feel to have her day in court.

“[It would be] a big load off my shoulders. You know, to know that someone else is taking over my sentence,” explains Schmidt.

Until then, she continues picking up the pieces. But even after her family memories went up in flames, she was still able to find hope– or is it a sign?

“There was nothing that survived [the fire], and some gentleman walked up and he bent over and he picked something up and he goes, ‘what is this?’ and he picked it up and he showed it to me and it was my dad’s bible that his mom had given him before he went to war,” she shares. “Everything was drenched, everything was wet, and he was just able to pick these right up out of the rubbish and there they were.”

During these difficult times, she’s hanging on tight to that meaningful memento from her dad– as well as his values.

“I have to take my dad’s words of wisdom with me. because he was probably the most forgiving person. and he would have just said, so be it, forgave them and just went away. but he also taught me to stand up too, for what I believe,” says Schmidt.

As of today, arson charges have still not been filed against Joseph Hershberger or Sherry Thomas in St. Joseph County.

16 Investigates asked the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office if someone could sit down with us and explain why– but they declined an interview. In an email, they say the deputy prosecuting attorney who has this case is getting ready to make a charging decision, so it would not be appropriate to comment at this time.

