Pod of Gold: ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain joins to talk Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football landed at No. 15 in the first College Football Playoff rankings unveiled Tuesday night. The Irish need to win their final three games starting Saturday against a struggling, but still very dangerous Clemson team in Death Valley, in order to have any chance at a New Year’s Six Bowl invitation.

As are South Bend Tribune Pod of Gold hosts Tom Noie and Mike Berardino unpack Notre Dame’s impressive win over Pitt last Saturday and breakdown what it needs to do against the Tigers this Saturday. They are joined this week by Eric Mac Lain, a former Clemson football captain and current analyst for the ACC Network.

Kickoff Saturday at Memorial Stadium is noon ET.

