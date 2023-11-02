Advertise With Us

Pod of Gold: ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain joins to talk Clemson

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football landed at No. 15 in the first College Football Playoff rankings unveiled Tuesday night. The Irish need to win their final three games starting Saturday against a struggling, but still very dangerous Clemson team in Death Valley, in order to have any chance at a New Year’s Six Bowl invitation.

As are South Bend Tribune Pod of Gold hosts Tom Noie and Mike Berardino unpack Notre Dame’s impressive win over Pitt last Saturday and breakdown what it needs to do against the Tigers this Saturday. They are joined this week by Eric Mac Lain, a former Clemson football captain and current analyst for the ACC Network.

Kickoff Saturday at Memorial Stadium is noon ET.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reontre Lawrence
Man arrested, charged in double homicide outside of South Bend hotel
Jury convicts 3 charged in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
Man hit, killed by pickup truck in Elkhart County
If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Det. Casey Claeys at 574-389-4789 or...
Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in recent shooting
Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Legendary IU basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

Latest News

Notre Dame beats Hanover 96-62 in preseason exhibition
Notre Dame beats Hanover 96-62 in preseason exhibition
Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Legendary IU basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) kneels next to a flag during the second half of an...
Notre Dame ranked No. 15 in first College Football Playoff rankings
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback Sam Hartman (10) sing the alma mater the...
Irish turning page to road test at Clemson