Notre Dame beats Hanover 96-62 in preseason exhibition

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish fans got their first glimpse of the Micah Shrewsberry era at Notre Dame on Wednesday night, and they were treated to a big win over D-III opponent Hanover College.

The freshman guard trio of Markus Burton, Logan Imes and Braeden Shrewsberry made a big impact in this one, combining for 46 points as the Irish rolled to a 96-62 victory. Burton led the way with 18 points, while Imes and Shrewsberry followed suit with 14 apiece.

Other double-digit point scorers for the Irish included J.R. Konieczny and Matt Zona, who both put up 12 points. For the full box score, click here.

Notre Dame opens its season next Monday, Nov. 6, at home against Niagara. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST at Purcell Pavilion.

