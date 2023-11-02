Advertise With Us

Not enough money is being spent on climate, UN report says

FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.
FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We are not spending enough money to prepare vulnerable countries for natural disasters caused by climate change, according to a United Nations report published Thursday.

The U.N. Environment Programme’s Annual Adaption Gap Report says the impacts of climate change are accelerating while measures to adapt to climate change in the developing world are slowing. This is leaving billions of people increasingly vulnerable to extreme heat, worsening storms and sea level rise.

The estimated costs to fully prepare low-income nations for the worst effects of a rapidly heating planet are now at least 10 times greater than the amount of money currently flowing to these regions.

The report shows the world can still prevent the mounting economic toll from climate disasters.

The issue is expected to be a key sticking point in climate negotiations at the COP 28 talks in Dubai this December.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reontre Lawrence
Man arrested, charged in double homicide outside of South Bend hotel
Jury convicts 3 charged in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
Man hit, killed by pickup truck in Elkhart County
If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Det. Casey Claeys at 574-389-4789 or...
Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in recent shooting
Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Legendary IU basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

Latest News

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
Unity Gardens gearing up for ‘Taste of Unity’ next week
Unity Gardens holding ‘Taste of Unity’ event next Thursday
Unity Gardens holding ‘Taste of Unity’ event next Thursday
FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall listens to a reporter's question following oral...
Alabama can execute inmate with nitrogen gas, state’s highest court says
FILE - Workers toil to clear rail cars that derailed and collapsed a bridge over Interstate 25...
Investigators focus on railway inspection practices after fatal Colorado train derailment