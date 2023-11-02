Michigan Dept. of Health sees increase in vaccine waivers in schools

(WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services is seeing a bit of a frightening trend.

More school-aged children are going unvaccinated for several diseases, potentially putting others in the community at risk.

The first vaccination dates all the way back to 1796, and while people worldwide are feeling vaccine fatigue after the Pandemic, Doctors are telling their patients to push through and roll up their sleeves.

In Michigan and Indiana, students must receive a minimum of six immunizations covering ten diseases unless they receive a waiver. Those waivers cover medical and religious exemptions in Indiana and Medical, religious, or philosophical exemptions In Michigan.

Our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium reported that the number of children receiving exemptions while fluctuating, has steadily increased from 3.1% in 2015 to 4.8 in 2022.

The Berrien County Health Department says doctors need to do a better job of educating parents about the benefits of vaccines.

“We tend not to think about those diseases because they don’t show up because we are vaccinated, so it’s kind of this difficult problem where the more we prevent, the less people realize they need them,” said Dr. Anthony Aspesi, a Family Physician at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. “But a lot of the diseases we vaccinate against, like Tetanus and chickenpox, those things still exist, and they can be very serious and even life-threatening to children.”

Michigan’s Dept. of Health & Human Services has observed an increase in immunization waivers in all grades in 2022, in addition to an overall decline in vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So it’s something we can sometimes take for granted, but it’s definitely one the cheapest and most effective health interventions we can do to keep our kids and families safe,” Dr. Aspesi said.

Doctors tell us that when you get vaccinated, you’re not just protecting yourself; you’re also protecting your classmates, co-workers, and loved ones.

“And this is a good example for people who are vulnerable, like if they can’t get a vaccine or their response is suppressed, if they have cancer, or they’re having an organ transplant, so they’re on immune suppressant, they won’t respond as effectively to a vaccine, so they’re relying on the fact that everyone around them is vaccinated,” Dr. Aspesi said.

The Hippocratic Oath states that doctors cannot intentionally harm patients, but Dr. Aspesi also acknowledges that parents follow that same protocol when caring for their children.

“I think every parent has the best interest of their child at heart, so I don’t recommend any vaccines to my patients that I don’t also give to my own children,” Dr. Aspesi said.

No vaccine is 100% effective, but doctors will agree that the benefits far outweigh the risks. And if you’re worried about getting yourself or your children immunized, consult a trusted medical professional.

According to the Michigan Dept. of Health & Human Services, in 2022, immunization waiver rates increased in all grades with reporting requirements: kindergarten was up to 5.5% compared to 4.6% in 2021, seventh grade was at 4.6% compared to 3.9%, new entrants to a school district was at 4.5% compared to 4.1%, and overall (kindergarten, 7th grade, and new entrants combined) was at 4.8% compared to 4.2%.

They added that with the overall decline in childhood immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, many children are susceptible to disease.

