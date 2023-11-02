Michiana man sentenced to 8 years for check-kiting scheme

CLEVELAND (WNDU) - A Michiana man who stole some $150 million in a check-kiting scheme learned his punishment on Thursday.

Najeeb Khan was sentenced to just over eight years in prison (97 months).

Khan was raised in his grandfather’s home in Pakistan before landing in the United States in 1974, where he built up an Elkhart-based payroll services firm called IOI. The business was used to front the bank fraud while the proceeds were used to support Khan’s passion for car collecting.

In its written sentencing recommendation, the government said the collection contained vehicles most people only see in magazines or in a child’s toy collection. The collection has since been auctioned off.

The defense sought leniency in light of the fact that Khan self-disclosed his crimes.

The government countered that Khan’s motive for doing so wasn’t exemplary character or remorse but rather fear caused by a personal health scare that caused him to reflect on his own mortality and the impact the unraveling of the kite scheme would have on his family.

Khan was most recently employed and living in a one-bedroom area attached to the garage of his daughter’s home.

His attorneys provided the court with a list of 47 charitable causes to which Khan devoted resources, time, and effort during his career. The defense wrote that neither Khan nor society requires a long prison sentence “for a 70-year-old first offender with a lifetime’s worth of good deeds.”

Khan was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio in Cleveland due to the KeyBank connection. He was ordered to pay a total of $158,540,198.82 in restitution, with $121,417,215 owed to KeyBank, $27,242,682.93 owed to IOI, and $9,880.301.34 to IRA-RACS.

The judge requested that the sentence be served at a prison in Milan, Mich. He was sentenced to 97 months on his bank fraud conviction and 30 months for attempted tax evasion, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

