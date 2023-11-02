Michiana Eats: Goshen Brewing Company

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Local, fresh, seasonal food, and lots of beer…

It’s all at the Goshen Brewing Company, which is located at 315 W. Washington Street.

“We’re a family-friendly brewpub right along the Millrace in downtown Goshen, focusing on local foods, a seasonal menu, along with a diverse lineup of beers,” said Jessie Sensenig, co-founder of Goshen Brewing Company. “We’re doing anything from sours and hazy IPAs to Dunkel lagers and barrel-aged beers, and that’s always rotating.”

Goshen Brewing Company believes in the power of community, so it offers big, open tables where you can sit and get to know your neighbors.

“It’s really focused on conversation, kind of the old pub style where there’s not TVs and that sort of thing,” Sensenig explained. “It’s built more for conversation. We wanted it to feel (like) one person can come in by themselves and feel welcome.”

The food at Goshen Brewing Company is self-described as a fresh take on regional American food with an emphasis on local and organic ingredients. Head Chef Jesse Shoemaker walked us through the process of making their Kale Caesar Salad. You can check it out for yourself in the video above!

The Pad Thai is extremely popular, so definitely go there and try that.

Goshen Brewing Company is also huge on community events. They do live music every Wednesday, and there’s always events and fundraisers going on.

Goshen Brewing Company is open on the following days and times:

Tuesday-Friday : 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Kitchen 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Saturday : 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Kitchen until 9 p.m.)

Sunday : 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Head to Goshen Brewin Company’s website for a look at the menu, events, and more.

