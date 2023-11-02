Meet Sassafras the Skunk from the Potawatomi Zoo!

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our friends from the Potawatomi Zoo made a visit to The WNDU Studios on Thursday afternoon to introduce us to one of their Ambassador Animals!

Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon and brought along his friend, Sassafras. She is a 3-month-old skunk!

As an Ambassador Animal, she goes to classes, camps, zoo events and offsite education programs. To learn more about her, watch the video above!

Sisk also talked with Lauren and Josh about the zoo’s upcoming Gift of Lights and all the preparation that’s currently underway. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

