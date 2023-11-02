LOGAN Studios Holiday Bazaar happening this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may only be November, but you can get into the holiday spirit a little early this weekend!

LOGAN Studios is hosting its Holiday Bazaar on Saturday. Visitors will be able to purchase homemade items created by LOGAN clients.

Items will include prints, clay items, soap, flavored coffee, ornaments, pet items and more. Meanwhile, artists will earn a commission on the work that is sold.

Barbara Pickut, the director of LOGAN Studios, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us more about the bazaar. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

The Holiday bazaar is taking place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LOGAN Center (2505 E. Jefferson Boulevard in South Bend).

