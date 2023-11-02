LOGAN Studios Holiday Bazaar happening this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may only be November, but you can get into the holiday spirit a little early this weekend!

LOGAN Studios is hosting its Holiday Bazaar on Saturday. Visitors will be able to purchase homemade items created by LOGAN clients.

Items will include prints, clay items, soap, flavored coffee, ornaments, pet items and more. Meanwhile, artists will earn a commission on the work that is sold.

Barbara Pickut, the director of LOGAN Studios, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us more about the bazaar. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

The Holiday bazaar is taking place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LOGAN Center (2505 E. Jefferson Boulevard in South Bend).

To learn more about LOGAN Studios, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Unity Gardens gearing up for ‘Taste of Unity’ next week

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
20 of the best chefs in the area will be serving some of their best dishes.

Holidays

Adams HS students create ofrendas to honor historical figures on Día de los Muertos

Students at Adams High School create ofrendas to honor historical figures on Día de los Muertos

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Erika Jimenez
The ofrendas serve as a heartfelt tribute to the historical figures who continue to inspire and shape our world today.

Community

Snowy Halloween leads to issues on the roads

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Natacha Casal
16 News Now asked people in St. Joseph, Mich., what to expect and how to prepare as the winter months approach.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Nate’s Next Move

Wednesday’s Child: Nate’s Next Move

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
14-year-old Nate is a well-rounded kid with a lot of interests.

Latest News

Halloween

Trick-or-treaters brave cold weather, snow for free candy

Trick-or-treaters brave cold weather, snow for free candy

Updated: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Maybe you dressed up as Snow White on Tuesday night... apparently so did the forecast!

Halloween

Goshen City Hall hosts trick-or-treating event for kids

Goshen City Hall hosts trick-or-treat event for kids

Updated: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT
|
By Erika Jimenez
Trick-or-treaters got to enjoy the Halloween event and even got a peek inside the mayor’s office on Tuesday.

Community

South Bend artist captures beauty of city through paintings

Updated: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our Chief Photojournalist Don Schoenfeld introduces us to David Allen, a South Bend artist who has been painting for about 60 years.

Community

Michiana magician’s tricks are a treat on Halloween

Updated: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Kevin Long joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to show them a few fun tricks for Halloween!

Events

Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for November

Updated: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in November.

Events

Maple Leaf Farms receives recognition for its “Roast Half Duck,” which won the 2022 Coolest...

Annual contest to determine the ‘coolest thing’ made in Indiana underway

Updated: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The third annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament is underway, and some of the companies that made the list are located right here in Michiana.