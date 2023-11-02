Advertise With Us

Jay Leno coming to Gary

Jay Leno speaks in Exclusive Interview
Jay Leno speaks in Exclusive Interview(Action News 5)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Tonight Show host and comedian Jay Leno is coming to Gary, Ind.

He will be performing at the Hard Rock Casino on Saturday night, Nov. 11.

Leno spent 22 years as the Tonight Show host before leaving the show in 2014.

The 73-year-old comedian has decided to go back on tour as a standup comedian and is currently touring the United States.

The show on Nov. 11 begins at 7 p.m.

