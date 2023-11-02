Advertise With Us

‘He is going to have a bad stomachache’: Bear caught eating some leftover Halloween candy

A hungry bear was caught scarfing down some leftover Halloween candy in Florida. (Source: Pari Limbachia/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MARY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida family got an extra trick-or-treater this Halloween.

Pari Limbachia, a resident in the Lake Mary area, shared a video of a bear appearing to scarf down some leftover Halloween candy.

Limbachia said that she was trick-or-treating with her kids when they spotted the large black bear munching on candy that was left out on a folding table in front of a home.

The bear was seen taking its time enjoying the sweet treats while Limbachia and her family watched from the street.

Onlookers can be heard questioning the bear saying, “Why? And with the wrapper? … He is going to have a bad stomachache.”

Authorities didn’t report any immediate disturbance calls from the bear’s appearance in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Reontre Lawrence
Man arrested, charged in double homicide outside of South Bend hotel
Jury convicts 3 charged in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
Erica Small tells us her son "was a great kid who brought joy into every room."
Mom of 12-year-old boy: ‘He didn’t deserve this.’
Man hit, killed by pickup truck in Elkhart County
Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Legendary IU basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

Latest News

‘Stay Like a Champion Today’ at Chriz Zorich’s home
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
File - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Glenview, Ill., on Dec. 17, 2022. Ride-hailing...
Uber and Lyft to pay $328 million to settle dispute over taxes and fees paid by New York drivers
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he exits the courtroom of his civil...
Judge sets rules for research on potential jurors ahead of Trump’s 2020 election interference trial
Nearly $30 million bond for Watervliet schools back on the ballot