Former Clay teacher sentenced in sexual misconduct case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Clay High School teacher received a three year prison sentence today in a highly publicized sexual misconduct case.

Caleb Long plead guilty to child solicitation in September in a case involving a Clay High School student.

He was initially charged with disseminating harmful matter to minors, child solicitation, and child seduction back in March. He later plead guilty to the child solicitation charge.

Investigators say Long’s victim was a 15-year-old student at the school who received sexually explicit texts and nude photos from him.

A 16-year-old student also came forward, stating that Long had followed her on TikTok before messaging her, saying “he knew that she thought he was cute.”

Long was also accused of threatening the 15-year-old with expulsion and offering “hush money” to keep the girls quiet.

His prison time will be followed by one year in work release followed by one year of probation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.