Food Bank of Northern Indiana, WNDU prepare for Friday’s Virtual Day of Giving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -With Thanksgiving right around the corner, we like to use the holiday as a time to be thankful.

For this year you can be thankful and helpful by giving back to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. And tomorrow’s Virtual Day of Giving will do just that.

It all apart of WNDU-TV, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Turkeys on the Table Challenge.

A $15 donation will put a holiday turkey on a family’s table. And if you donate now, the Food Bank’s partners will match your donation as part of the Turkeys on the Table Challenge. So, for every turkey you donate, two families will receive a turkey for the holiday.

The Food Banks goal is to distribute 7500 turkeys throughout the Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Starke and St. Joseph Counties.

It’s an important time to have this drive, because of the symbolism that Thanksgiving has for families across the country.

“For a lot of people Thanksgiving is a great holiday,” said Martinec. " There’s no gifts, the gift is getting together with family and friends, to have a great meal. And the turkeys are always the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving table. So lots of people are struggling, we’ve been getting calls since late August and September, wondering if the Food Bank can provide them with a turkey for the holidays. So it is that important.”

For those not able to afford a donation, the Food Bank is also looking for volunteers to help pack food boxes, sort food, and pantry work!

Opportunities are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

For those looking to donate. Just click here and fill out the form!

This is home. And there’s no better time to help our neighbors in need. Please give to the Turkeys on the Table Challenge.

