First Alert Weather: Nearing 60 this weekend with a small shower chance

NO Road impacts for Thursday morning!



👉 Slight chance of a shower late Friday and through the weekend on 16 Morning News Now through 7 AM.#INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/pFi8bmgQlg — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) November 2, 2023

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. High 48F. Low 35F. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. slight chance of a sprinkle late day. Isolated shower overnight into Saturday. High around 55F. Low 40F. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower. High 57F. Low 44F. Wind light and variable.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS: At 2:00 AM Sunday clocks fall back one hour to 1 AM. This is also a great time to check and replace batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

SUNDAY: Morning dense fog in spots will give way to sun and clouds. High 56F. Low 48F. Wind SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front will move in Sunday night into Monday next week and will give us our next chance of rain. Snow chances will stay minimal next week with both daytime highs and lows stay above freezing.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.