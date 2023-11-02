Defending Democracy: St. Joe County Clerk highlights importance of voting in upcoming election

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Election day is fast approaching, and there are important contests on the ballot.

But because the presidency and congressional seats are not up for grabs, turnout is likely to be low.

Pew Research says we’ve been doing quite well getting to the polls of late. The elections of 2018, 2020, and 2022 were three of the highest-turnout U.S. elections of their respective types in decades.

This election, though, is hyperlocal. And before you dismiss this hyperlocal election, St. Joseph County Circuit Court Clerk Amy Rolfes says this is an important election when it comes to who spends our tax dollars and how.

Valorie Harden often finds herself frustrated by the workings of our democracy. She says voting in every election gives her clearance to complain.

“We’re not getting much leeway from the government — city, state or federal, so we have to stand our causes,” she says. “I think that’s very important that we vote, so we have a voice in what is being said.”

Richard Wein always votes, too, but says voter turnout takes a hit because we fail to synch up our elections.

“The mayoral elections should probably be on one of the years that congress is running,” he says. “I think people don’t pay attention to when the voting is coming, so therefore not enough people do vote.”

You could make the argument that this is an “off off-year election,” but we have mayoral contests underway in Plymouth, Goshen, and South Bend. And Rolfes says that every election is important.

Rolfes says she and her colleagues work hard to make voting accessible.

“We make it really easy for people to vote,” she says. “Our voting is open (in the County-City Building) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. And this weekend, we’ll have weekend voting as well.”

A defender of democracy, Rolfes offers an “Election 101″ course at the County-City Building that includes the nuts-and-bolts stuff about ballots and voting machines, but also the finer points of democracy. Those courses are done for 2023 but resume in the spring. They’re open for anyone who would like to participate.

Rolfes is a keen observer of democracy in other places, too. She got to watch an election in Guatemala.

We had a long conversation about how democracy is viewed in countries where it is younger. Frankly, it is appreciated, it is embraced, and it is viewed as something nearly holy.

Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 7.

