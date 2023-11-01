Wellness Wednesdays: Taekwondo at the YMCA

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this Wellness Wednesday, we are highlighting a martial arts program at the YMCA of Greater Michiana that helps kids develop lifelong skills.

Bruce Andresen is the instructor of the Taekwondo program at the YMCA O’Brien Center in South Bend. Participants in the program gain confidence and respect for themselves/others while also learning discipline and focus.

The Y offers youth beginner (ages 4-8), beginner (ages 9+), and advanced Taekwondo classes (ages 9+).

Andresen joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about the benefits of the program and show them both some basic moves! To learn more, watch the video above!

For more information on the Taekwondo program and other martial arts programs offered at the Y, click here.

