Wednesday’s Child: Nate’s Next Move

(WNDU) - A forever home is the goal for hundreds of foster kids in need of adoption.

On Wednesdays we try to help with our Wednesday’s Child segments.

14-year-old Nate is a well-rounded kid who made a splash at the South Bend Kroc Center. It turns out this kid has a lot of other interests.

“I like to be outside a lot. I like riding bikes,” Nate said. “I go to skate parks and do stunts with them. The 360 — that’s like the hardest one I know I can do.”

He likes skateboards, too.

“I use long boards. So, like long ones. If I’m going to use a small one like I want flat wheels,” Nate explained.

Nate hopes he can find a new family to take him to a new skate park.

“I wish I wanted to go to a skate park again. But I’ve only been to one was kind of boring. One better with like more drop ins and like a lot more things like hills going down and stuff,” Nate said.

A new family means Nate could finally get his own room someday. He admits he hogs the couch.

“I am a couch hogger,” Nate said. “I love couches. I will sleep on them.”

It’s where he likes to read, too.

“I read ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.’ It was good. It was a big book though,” Nate said.

Math is his favorite subject in school.

“I can just do it really well,” Nate said.

Nate enjoys cutting grass. He prefers the riding lawn mower over the push mower. He would like to make some money with a mowing job next summer.

