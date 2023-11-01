Trick-or-treaters brave cold weather, snow for free candy

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Maybe you dressed up as Snow White on Tuesday night... apparently so did the forecast!

The scariest sight of all out there? Not the ghosts, goblins, or vampires… but snow!

However, the cold weather didn’t stop trick-or-treaters in their tracks, as many bundled up and hit the streets to satisfy their sweet tooth.

One house near the University of Notre Dame went all out for Halloween this year, with 240 jack-o’-lanterns! The homeowner says he decorates his house for every holiday, from valentine’s day to Easter. And when cChristmas comes around, he saves the best for last!

As “scary” as it was to see snow on Halloween, temperatures are set to warm up by the weekend — flirting with 60 degrees Fahrenheit!

