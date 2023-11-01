Trial underway for Benton Township pastor charged in criminal sexual conduct case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A trial is underway for a church pastor in Benton Township who is facing a criminal sexual conduct charge.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the alleged victim took the witness stand on Tuesday in the first day of testimony.

She claims Carlton Lynch, pastor at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, came to her place of business in Benton Harbor in June 2018, put his hand on her buttocks, and then asked her, “How much would it cost for this to go away?” before offering her $20.

Lynch is charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion and bribing with a witness He was also charged with contempt of court.

He is out on bond after completing a 45-day sentence for the contempt of court charge and is still the pastor of the church.

Carlton Lynch (The Herald-Palladium)

