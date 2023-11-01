Suspect in recent shooting identified, Elkhart police say

If you can identify this person, you're asked to contact Det. Casey Claeys at 574-389-4789 or email casey.claeys@elkhartpolice.org.
If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Det. Casey Claeys at 574-389-4789 or email casey.claeys@elkhartpolice.org.(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
UPDATE: The Elkhart Police Department says this suspect has been identified.

Police have not released any further details at this time, but they say they will provide updates on this investigation when they are able to do so.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says it needs your help identifying a suspect who is connected to a shooting in the city last week.

Officers were called last Tuesday night to the 600 block of Stamp Drive on reports of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound inside a home in that block.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

If you can identify the person pictured below, you’re asked to contact Det. Casey Claeys at 574-389-4789 or email casey.claeys@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or going online.

