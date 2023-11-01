Snowy Halloween leads to issues on the roads

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Tuesday was a very chilly Halloween and the second snowiest, too.

On Wednesday morning, it was 24 degrees in South Bend. But as the day continued, the snow started to melt.

But in Michigan, people were still experiencing an unexpected winter wonderland.

“I was mostly frustrated yesterday because like, snowing on Halloween? Like, I can’t live my best spooky life in those circumstances,” Maggie said.

“It felt kind of weird like should I say, ‘trick-or-treat’ or ‘happy Halloween’ or ‘happy holidays,’” Brooke said.

The aftermath of all the snow that cumulated over 24 hours started to melt, leading to some slick and slippery roads. 16 News Now asked people in St. Joseph, Mich., what to expect and how to prepare as the winter month approach.

“Hat and gloves are a good thing,” explained Berrien County resident Kyle Bartoszek. “Keep a scrapper in your car, keep a brush in your car. But if you feel unsafe drive a little slower. It’s better to drive slower and get there late instead of not getting there at all.”

For some people, it was a first-time experience.

“This is the first time my car has ever seen snow,” Maggie said. “First time I have ever woken up and need to get snow off my car and all of that.”

City officials in St. Joseph also shared some tips on what you should do as the winter approaches.

“Make sure you start your car early, that everything is thawed before you leave. Use an Ice scraper to get ice off your window so you can properly see,” said St. Joseph Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker. “Keep your following distance up to three or four car links when traveling down the road. Make sure you have new tires on your vehicle, and four-wheel drive doesn’t always work in icy conditions. Just travel slow and have plenty of time to get to work or wherever you commuting to.”

There were six crashes in St. Joseph because of the road conditions. There were also a few in South Bend.

You’re urged to drive slow as winter approaches because it’s better to get to your destination late than not at all.

