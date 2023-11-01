Proposal to expand, develop area near future EV battery plant

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County officials say they are looking to expand New Carlisle’s Economic Development Area by 1,500 acres.

The area was first established 30 plus years ago, but it keeps growing.

They say the expanded boundaries will help generate additional revenue and bring more jobs to the area.

“Is really just a legally defined area where we can do projects and where we collect revenue from the projects that we do. So, it really is around the existing industrial businesses out in New Carlisle. So, we are not necessarily looking to buy new land. We are not looking to do new development, but what we are doing is fixing this tool, so that we are prepared to do projects like the General Motors project and other projects of that size,” says Bill Schalliol, who is the Economic Development Director for St. Joseph County.

Schalliol says there are currently 309 properties within the development area.

“All those properties will be added to an acquisition list that’s part of the plan, but just because you are on the acquisition list doesn’t mean that we are looking to acquire you. It just allows some flexibility as we move forward and do projects,” says Schalliol.

Schalliol says they are re-formulating the area in order to sell a bond.

“This will allow us to position ourselves so that we can do more projects, like the General Motors project, or other projects of that size. So, it’s not just development, it really does open up the opportunity to extend utilities. We are working with home builders that are looking to build houses in the New Carlisle area. We are going to do work with the county parks to improve Bendix Woods,” he says.

Back in June, General Motors approved plans to bring an electric vehicle battery plant to New Carlisle. This project is currently within the development area.

County officials want your feedback on the expanded boundaries and are holding a public meeting at the New Carlisle library on November 13.

The county council will vote on the expanded boundaries at a meeting on November 14.

Council member Amy Drake says New Carlisle holds a lot of promise for the future and thinks it’s important that there is good communication and transparency along the way.

