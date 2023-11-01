Advertise With Us

Portion of North Shore Drive to be closed for stormwater pipe repair

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

Starting on Wednesday, a portion of North Shore Drive from Michigan Street to Niles Avenue will be closed for repairs to a stormwater pipe that runs to the St. Joseph River.

The detour route will be Michigan and Notre Dame Avenue via Angela Boulevard.

That section of North Shore is expected to reopen by the end of the day on Nov. 13, weather permitting.

A map of the detour.
A map of the detour.(WNDU)

