Mom of 12-year-old boy: ‘He didn’t deserve this.’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our team is digging deeper into the gun violence from over the weekend and throughout this year, including a shooting that killed a 12-year-old.

South Bend Police tell us that so far in 2023, there have been 65 total criminally assaulted shooting victims. Fourteen of those victims were teens or children.

There have also been six firearm accidents and manslaughter cases where a victim was a teen or child.

S.A.V.E. Outreach tells our team that the roots of youth violence stem from many sources and are embedded throughout our community.

S.A.V.E., short for ‘Standing Against Violence Everyday, is an extension of Goodwill Industries of Michiana, and like many of the families impacted, they’re fed up but not giving up.

It seems more teens and children are becoming victims of gun violence, and our team was curious if all of this violence was related to gangs, but according to S.A.V.E. members, it’s deeper than that.

They say it’s easy to point to that as a problem, but in reality, it’s only a symptom.

“A gang is an organized group of criminals; that’s not what we’re dealing with by and large,” said Mychael Winston, Director of S.A.V.E. Outreach. “These are kids, not organized.”

Easier access to firearms, mixed with a lack of emotional intelligence and the absence of positive role models, have created a climate where kids are feeling trapped.

“And when your needs aren’t being met, your basic needs, it’s hard to see outside of your circumstance,” Winston said. “So, you can talk to me about my future, and I can do all of this, man; I’m hungry, and I don’t have the proper clothing. I’m behind on credits; something happened where I was with a friend, and now, I’m on probation. They have all of these marks that are up against them, and you want to talk to them about this dream, about their future, but it’s like, no, help me right now.”

Our team spoke with Erica Small, the mother of the 12-year-old who was killed. She says her son was in the wrong place at the wrong time, adding he was a great kid who brought joy into every room.

“My son didn’t deserve this,” Erica Small said.

While South Bend police can’t comment on whether the shooting of 12-year-old Josiah Small this weekend will or will not be considered gang-related, they agree with S.A.V.E Outreach that there are fundamental issues facing our youth.

“It’s much harder to get a quality education than it is to get a handgun,” Winston said. “These basic needs have to be met, and if we don’t focus on this barrier removal, equipping our kids with a higher level of emotional intelligence, and letting them know that they matter and that we have their back, then the problem won’t stop.”

S.A.V.E. says they are always looking for adult mentors to come and share their stories with local children, saying, come talk to kids about the mistakes you’ve made, and that might just save them from making them themselves.

“What we can’t do is give up,” Winston said. “People who are passionate about this work, I need you to stand up and say something and help however you can because every little bit helps; it makes a difference. We really do have to win this war one child at a time, one life at a time.”

One of the ways S.A.V.E. is helping kids feel more like kids is by holding their bi-weekly Wash Wednesday at Burton’s Laundry so parents and guardians of South Bend School students can send their kids to school with clean clothes.

They also hold their Friday night hoops at the YMCA’s O’Brien Center to give kids a positive outlet.

Winston says every little bit helps to show our kids they matter.

Burton’s Laundry is at 3706 W Western Ave., South Bend, IN, 46619.

The O’Brien Center is at 321 E Walter St., South Bend, IN, 46614.

To register for Friday night hoops, call (574)299-3482.

