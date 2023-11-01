Advertise With Us

Medical Moment: Improper use of NSAIDs can increase risk of kidney damage

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Aspirin and Ibuprofen are NSAIDs, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, used to reduce or relieve pain.

But they can come with some pretty serious side effects if not used as directed.

They can increase your risk for heart attack and stroke. Even if you are not at risk for these conditions, they can increase your blood pressure and cause kidney damage like they did for avid runner Barry Davis.

His nine pills a day for three decades left him with only about 25% of his kidney function.

“I never had any prohibition,” Davis said. “No one said ‘don’t do that.’”

“These kinds of anti-inflammatories are meant to be taken on a short term to help with an acute pain or inflammation,” explained Dr. Charles Srour, a chiropractor for Pro Healthcare.

But long-term use of NSAIDs can decrease blood flow and oxygen to the kidneys. They can also cause sodium and fluid retention.

Srour says there are safer alternatives like turmeric, fish oil, and InflaDox for treating persistent pain.

“In some cases, the effect that they get is even stronger than what they would get with pharmaceuticals,” he said.

And that prevents the hidden damage caused by prolonged use of NSAIDs.

Experts warn that if you’re already taking diuretics, or ACE inhibitors, taking NSAIDs can put you at a greater risk for kidney damage.

