Man hit, killed by pickup truck in Elkhart County

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Kentucky man has passed away after police say he was hit by a pickup truck late Tuesday night in Elkhart County.

Deputies were called around 10:45 p.m. to the area of State Road 13 and the I-90 Toll Bridge on reports od a single vehicle crash. While they were on their way, they got another call about a truck hitting a person.

When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 44-year-old Mahlon Coblentz of Columbia, Ky., lying in the roadway. He was later pronounced dead.

According to their investigation, deputies say Coblentz was outside of his own vehicle trying to get traffic to stop for the single-vehicle crash, as it was blocking both lanes of State Road 13. At the same time, a 2016 Chevy Silverado that was heading north on State Road 13 failed to stop.

Instead, the driver, a 26-year-old South Bend woman, drove into the southbound lane and ended up striking Coblentz.

The crash remains under investigation.

