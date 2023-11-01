Man arrested, charged in double homicide outside of South Bend hotel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left two men dead outside of a hotel near the South Bend International Airport.

Officers were called to a shooting on Oct. 19 outside of the Quality Inn & Suites at 4124 Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims, 20-year-old Amarion Kirk and 22-year-old Jasani Taylor, were pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, police say they identified 26-year-old Reontra Lawrence as a suspect. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged him the day after the shooting with two counts of murder. The warrant was sealed to allow law enforcement to track and apprehend Lawrence.

Lawrence was arrested on Tuesday in Indianapolis and is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.