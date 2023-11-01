Legendary IU basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana University since his dismissal in September of 2000. Knight, along with former player Isiah Thomas, right, are on the court during a ceremony with the Indiana players of the 1980 Big Ten championship team during the halftime of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind.(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU/AP) - Legendary Indiana men’s basketball coach Bob Knight has died at the age of 83, his family confirmed.

Knight’s family made the announcement on social media on Wednesday night, saying he was surrounded by family members at his home in Bloomington. In a post on the legendary coach’s website, the Knight family stated they are “grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored.”

Knight won three national championships, 11 Big Ten titles and 662 games at Indiana. He was among the winningest coaches in the sport, finishing his career with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech. The 902 wins was the most at the time of his retirement and currently fifth all-time.

Knight also coached the U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal in 1984.

The Hall of Famer cared little what others thought of him, choosing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” to celebrate his 880th win in 2007, then the record for a Division I men’s coach.

He was nicknamed “The General” and his temper was such that in 2000 it cost him his job at Indiana. He once hit a police officer in Puerto Rico, threw a chair across the court and was accused of wrapping his hands around a player’s neck.

His critics fumed relentlessly about his conduct, but his defenders were legion. There was this side of Knight as well: He took pride in his players’ high graduation rates, and during a rule-breaking era he never was accused of a major NCAA violation.

After vowing never to return to an Indiana University event after he was fired, he relented on that promise by attending the Hoosiers’ game against Purdue in February 2020, joined by dozens of his former players and former Purdue coach Gene Keady.

Knight’s family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Marian University.

