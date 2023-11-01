Jury convicts 3 charged in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday brought lots of guilty verdicts from the jury in the South Bend Housing Authority fraud trial.

Former Executive Director Tonya Robinson was convicted on nine of the 10 counts she faced — same goes for former Asset Manager Albert Smith. However, contractor Doug Donley was found guilty on just two of the six charges brought against him.

Court documents allege Housing Authority payment checks were issued for repair and renovation work on public housing units that never took place.

It was alleged contractors cashed the checks and gave some of the money to Robinson and Smith, who spent much of it gambling.

Sentencing has been set for Feb. 29, 2024. All remain free under the same conditions of release they faced pre-trial.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.