Jury convicts 3 charged in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday brought lots of guilty verdicts from the jury in the South Bend Housing Authority fraud trial.

Former Executive Director Tonya Robinson was convicted on nine of the 10 counts she faced — same goes for former Asset Manager Albert Smith. However, contractor Doug Donley was found guilty on just two of the six charges brought against him.

Court documents allege Housing Authority payment checks were issued for repair and renovation work on public housing units that never took place.

It was alleged contractors cashed the checks and gave some of the money to Robinson and Smith, who spent much of it gambling.

Sentencing has been set for Feb. 29, 2024. All remain free under the same conditions of release they faced pre-trial.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Nate’s Next Move

Wednesday’s Child: Nate’s Next Move

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
14-year-old Nate is a well-rounded kid with a lot of interests.

News

Wednesday’s Child: Nate’s Next Move

Updated: 1 hour ago

Health

Wellness Wednesdays: Taekwondo at the YMCA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Participants in the program gain confidence and respect for themselves/others while also learning discipline and focus.

News

Portion of North Shore Drive to be closed for storm water pipe repair

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Wellness Wednesdays: Taekwondo at the YMCA

Wellness Wednesdays: Taekwondo at the YMCA

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

Criminal charges possible after shots fired at Roseland Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say no shots were fired at people, homes, or other nearby property.

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Weather impacts on roads have ended

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Temperatures will stay above freezing for the rest of Wednesday afternoon & evening.

News

Yesterday's snow across Michiana caused some serious road condition issues for drivers...

First snow of the season puts Michiana drivers to the test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Tuesday's snow led to some serious issues on the road for drivers overnight and into the morning.

Crash

Man hit, killed by pickup truck in Elkhart County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened Tuesday night in the area of State Road 13 and the I-90 Toll Bridge.

News

Road conditions cause early morning crashes in South Bend

Updated: 3 hours ago