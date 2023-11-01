Advertise With Us

First snow of the season puts Michiana drivers to the test

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The road conditions across Michiana were difficult to say the least, especially overnight and into the morning commute.

There were many areas affected by the first snow fall of this winter, areas from Elkhart, St. Joseph, Berrien counties and much more across the area.

The snow caused multiple accidents across the area, one spot near US 20 near State Road 2, saw nearly “6 to 7 accidents” within an hour according to officers on scene.

The sentiment for many of the officials across Michiana was the same, use caution and take your time when driving on the roads, be cautious of black ice areas specifically near overpasses and bypasses.

South Bend Police Department is also warning about the combination of melting snow and wet leaves creating some slick spots.

