First Alert Weather: Weather impacts on roads have ended

Okay, let's be friends again!



👉 50s head our way Friday through the weekend with NO snow on the First Alert 10 Day. #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/Yo4Krixjbj — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) November 1, 2023

WEDNESDAY: No issues on the roads “weather speaking” for the rest of Wednesday. Partly to mostly cloudy with feel-like temperatures around 32F. High 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Conditions will continue to warm as the weekend approaches, with highs reaching near average ni the middle 50s. Slight chance of a passing shower Saturday or Sunday. A cold front will move in Sunday night into Monday next week and will give us our next chance of rain. Snow chances will stay minimal next week with both daytime highs and lows stay above freezing.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.