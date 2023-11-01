Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in recent shooting

If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Det. Casey Claeys at 574-389-4789 or email casey.claeys@elkhartpolice.org.(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says it needs your help identifying a suspect who is connected to a shooting in the city last week.

Officers were called last Tuesday night to the 600 block of Stamp Drive on reports of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound inside a home in that block.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

If you can identify the person pictured above, you’re asked to contact Det. Casey Claeys at 574-389-4789 or email casey.claeys@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or going online.

