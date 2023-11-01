Advertise With Us

DiGiorno debuts the Thanksgiving pizza

DiGiorno’s new Thanksgiving pizza is perfect for people who don't feel like cooking for the...
DiGiorno’s new Thanksgiving pizza is perfect for people who don't feel like cooking for the holiday.(Hand-out | DiGiorno/PR Newswire)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready for a pizza that’s true to DiGiorno’s promise because it most definitely isn’t delivery!

The company’s Thanksgiving pizza is perfect for people who don’t feel like cooking for the holiday.

Toppings include the obligatory turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, and crispy onions.

It even has gravy.

If you need some time to think about it, that’s OK. You can only get it on DiGiorno’s website, and it’s already sold out.

But the company promises it will release more pizzas for pre-order every Wednesday until Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halloween 2023: Official Trick-or-Treat times and events across Michiana
11-year-old Maverik Lowe suffered critical injuries and survived. He is 16 now.
Never Again: An update on the only survivor of the Fulton County bus stop tragedy
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Turning warmer into the weekend
Enzo Pizza announces closure of Concord Mall location
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...
Judge disqualifies former attorneys for Delphi murders suspect, sets new trial date

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips
The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.
DoorDash warns customers to tip drivers ahead of time, or else be prepared to wait
South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.
South Dakota fisherman breaks state record with walleye catch
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits to vote as Republicans try to elect Rep. Jim Jordan,...
Rep. George Santos is facing an effort by fellow New York Republicans to expel him from the House
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Turning warmer into the weekend