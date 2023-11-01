Day after snowy Halloween leads to road concerns

ST. JOSEPH. Mi (WNDU) - Tuesday was a very chilly Halloween and the second snowiest too.

Wednesday morning it was 24 degrees in South Bend but as the day continued the snow started to melt but in Michigan, people were still experiencing a winter wonderland.

Halloween was unexpectedly a winter wonderland which led to many opinions.

“I was mostly frustrated yesterday because like snowing on Halloween? Like I can’t live my best spooky life in those circumstances,” said Maggie.

“It felt kind of weird like should I say, trick-or treat- or happy Halloween or happy holidays,” said Brooke.

The aftermath of all the snow that cumulated over 24 hours started to melt leading to some slick and slippery roads. Sixteen News Now asked people in St. Joseph Michigan what to expect and how to prepare as the winter month approach.

“Ugh well, hat and gloves are a good thing keep a scrapper in your car keep a brush in your car but if you feel unsafe drive a little slower. It’s better to drive slower and get there late instead of not getting there at all,” said Kyle Bartoszek, Berrian County Resident.

For some people it was a first time experience.

“This is the first time my car has ever seen snow. First time I have ever like woken up and need to get snow off my car and all of that,” said Maggie.

St. Joseph’s Public Safety Director shared some tips on what you should do as the winter approaches.

“Make sure you start your car early, that everything is thawed before you leave. Use an Ice scraper to get ice off your window so you can properly see,” said Steve Neubecker; Public Safety Director for City of St. Joesph. “Um, keep your following distance up to three or four car links when traveling down the road. Make sure you have new tires on your vehicle and four-wheel drive doesn’t always work in icy conditions, just travel slow and you have plenty of time to get to work or wherever you commuting to.”

Since the snow starting Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday there was six accidents in St. Joseph because of the road conditions. There was also a few in South Bend so please drive slow as winter approaches because its better to get to your destination late than not at all.

