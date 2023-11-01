Criminal charges possible after shots fired at Roseland Park

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say criminal charges are possible after shots were fired at Roseland Park on Tuesday night.

Dispatch received a report of shots fired at the park around 9:50 p.m., prompting a large response from Roseland, St. Joseph County, and Notre Dame police.

When officers arrived, they found two men and another male under the age of 18 at the park. Police say they were all armed with various weapons. Officers safely detained all three of them and confiscated their weapons.

While investigating, officers found spent shell casings in the field and found defects in the ground. Police say no shots were fired at people, homes, or other nearby property.

According to police, someone told the suspects that they could fire their weapons in the county and believed that Roseland Park was an appropriate place to do so.

Police say all three suspects were very cooperative and were released from the scene after all information was gathered and weapons were taken. However, a report has been filed with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for possible criminal charges.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community. Officers also want to remind you that Roseland Park is closed after dark and that weapons of any kind are not allowed in the park.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.