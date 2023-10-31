Trick or Treating tips for a snowy and bone-chilling Halloween

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -It’s Halloween and when you think of the day it’s usually the scares and thrills you think of. But today were expecting snow and chills to worry about with a First Alert Weather Day being issued.

With a high 38F and winds making it feel like the upper 20s and lower 30s most of the day, it’s still important to go over some tips you can add to the costumes for those going out trick or treating.

Some tips according to Accuweather.com

Add to your costume, wear a skin-colored unitard or layers

Pick a warm costume

Move, eat and stay dry while gathering treats

Pack a thermos with a hot drink

Carry hand and back warmers

Other tips include wearing multiple layers, like extra t-shirts or shorts to go underneath the costume, having handwarmers on standby, keeping a warm drink with you, and of course stay moving.

You can also try costume modifications like a mask, cape, or a clear poncho to go over the costume.

And the cold is not stopping the Halloween spirit for some people.

I talked with some families doing some last-minute costume shopping how they’re adapting to the weather.

“Picking her up from school and getting her dressed up,” said Jackie Macon a South Bend parent,” We’re taking her trick or treating house to house. He (Jackie’s husband) will usually drive behind us so we can be in and out of the truck as needed if its too cold.”

Now most of us Midwesterners are built for the cold, but in true mid-west fashion that first snow of the area falls on Halloween, nonetheless.

And it’s the visibility that can play an issue when the snow starts to fall later in the afternoon, when kids will be out trick-or-treating.

Some good options are adding some reflective tape to the costumes or go with the classic glow sticks to put around your wrist, and it’s always good to carry a flashlight as well.

Whether it’s cold or snowy the day must go on even for a newly minted family of the Michiana area.

“I’m from Nashville, so Halloween is just a little warmer out there,” said Lindsay Sexton, a new Michiana native. “I’m not sure if we’re going to be trick or treating for too long. Its going to be in-and-out, maybe hit a few houses then pass out candy.

