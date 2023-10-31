St. Margaret’s House providing warm clothes to those in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first snow has touched down in Michiana ahead of the upcoming holiday season. While it may inconvenience trick-or-treaters tonight, the shift in weather impacts a particular population in a major way.

Our unhoused population has to prepare for frigid temperatures ahead of this year. Average lows are below freezing in mid-November and can get down into the teens heading into the new year.

St. Margaret’s House Program Director Katie Elliot says they are focused on winter preparedness and helping community members with necessary clothing.

“Being adequately prepared for the weather is really important to us. So we have a coat drive, we give out hats and gloves. We do this all winter long, recognizing that there is always a need for. First and foremost, we are a safe, warm place where women can come get out of the elements.”

St. Margaret’s House has a closet for guests to get warm clothing items, but they stand in need of so much more to help the unhoused in our community survive this winter. They give out coats more quickly than they receive them. Leaving many racks bare and in need of replenishment daily.

Major needs of centers like St. Margaret’s House and other resources for the unhoused are gloves, winter boots, socks, and, of course, coats, particularly larger sizes, as many who live outdoors wear multiple layers to keep warm.

Elliot acknowledges how generous the community has been but hopes even more people will open their hearts to the mission of helping the unhoused.

“I would encourage the community to continue supporting places like St. Margaret’s House who are doing really good work. we are particularly posed and eager to expand out reach in the South Bend community. we know the need is there, but we need the financial support to do so. "

Here is a list of local warming centers here in South Bend and their hours of operation:

Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St.)

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Blvd.)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

O’Brien Fitness Center (321 E. Walter St.)

Monday- Friday: 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Pinhook Community Center (2801 Riverside Dr.)

TIMES VARY—AND HOURS ARE TYPICALLY BY APPOINTMENT

Monday-Sunday: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.