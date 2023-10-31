South Bend artist captures beauty of city through paintings

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our news team drives all over Michiana to bring you the news, and we meet many people along the way.

A few months ago, our Chief Photojournalist Don Schoenfeld was driving from one story to another and saw a man painting on the side of the road. And of course, he had to stop and talk to him!

Don introduces us to David Allen, a South Bend artist who has been painting for about 60 years.

If you would like to learn about David Allen, watch the video above! You can also check out his website.

And if you see him around town painting, be sure to say hello!

David Allen has been painting for about 60 years.
(WNDU)

