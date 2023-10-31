Pharmaceutical companies seek FDA approval for new sickle cell cure via gene therapy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The days of traumatic and painful experiences may be numbered for those with sickle cell anemia.

“It is traumatic. You know he’s screaming. We’re trying to; I mean, once he’s poked, he’s fine, but it’s just the needle itself. We have to have his blood tested about once a month. Since his levels are fine, we don’t have to do that as often; the next time will be in about two to three months,” said Patrick Cobb, father of two children with sickle cell disease.

If approved by the FDA, Vertex Pharmaceuticals would be the first gene therapy on the market based on CRISPR, a gene editing tool that won the Nobel Prize in 2020. The FDA will be consulting a group of gene therapy experts to assess the risks of unexpected and unwanted changes to a person’s genome.

Cobb, a scientist teacher, says that watching his kids deal with the painful effects of sickle cell is hard, and he’s open to a way to help make their futures pain-free.

“They’re being cared for really well; my concern is when they get older. The treatment for sickle cell patients is not as great, especially cause of the pain. I’ve heard of it before on CRISPR. I’m a science teacher, so stuff like that I’m interested in,” Cobb said.

The two top contenders vying for FDA approval are Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Blue Bird Bio, both presenting their research this year. However, their approaches to the treatment of sickle cell through gene therapy are completely different.

Vertex’s treatment goal is to produce a fetal form of hemoglobin—that’s the part of the blood that is naturally present at birth but switches to an adult form that has the defect that causes the “sickling” of the blood cells in people with Sickle Cell anemia.

When a patient undergoes their treatment, stem cells are removed from their blood, and CRISPR is used to remove that switching gene, and further medication kills off any flawed cells. Then, the altered cells are given back to the patient.

While Blue Bird Bio aims to add functional copies of a modified gene that will help red blood cells produce anti-sickling hemoglobin to prevent or reverse misshaped cells.

Dr. Brandon Hardesty, an adult hematologist, says while these developments could be helpful, they may not be cost-effective for all.

“The treatments are quite expensive. So, even though they have great potential for curing sickle cell disease worldwide, I think rolling them out to sub-Saharan Africa, where sickle cell disease is most prevalent I think would be difficult primarily due to the cost.”

Dr. Hardesty works at the Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center in Indianapolis. Its program CASCADE provides resources for those suffering from sickle cell in Indiana.

This program, funded through the Indiana Department of Health, offers career services, genetic counseling, assistance with medication co-pays, and more.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.