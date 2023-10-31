One School at a Time: Mary Feeser Elementary wins Martin’s grant for playground improvements

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Recess is rather important to the kids at Mary Feeser Elementary School.

But look closely at this play space and you’ll notice it’s kind of old and run down. There are areas boarded up and blank spaces where something fun used to be.

“We’re missing a good slide and we’re missing a bridge,” said Caden Scholfield, a fifth grader at Mary Feeser. “Some of it is falling apart.”

Stephanie Robbins is an assistant secretary at Mary Feeser. She nominated the school for a One School at a Time grant from Martin’s Super Markets.

“It would be nice to get something more safe and more fun for them,” she said.

Much of the playground equipment at Mary Feeser Elementary School is over 25 years old. But a...
Much of the playground equipment at Mary Feeser Elementary School is over 25 years old. But a $1,000 grant from Martin's Super Markets is looking to help change that.(WNDU)

But playgrounds can cost a lot. The money from Martin’s will go toward their fundraising campaign for new equipment or repairs.

“We’re hoping to get our twisty slide back or at least fixed,” Robbins said.

That would make these kids very happy.

“I just want to make sure everyone can have fun outside and be able to have fun as much as they can and let out their energy and be happy,” said Brody Kucera, a sixth grader at Mary Feeser. “That’s what recess is for.”

The playground request has been officially submitted. We’ll keep you posted on their progress.

If you would like to nominate your school for a One School at a Time grant, click here.

