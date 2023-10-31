Notre Dame ranked No. 15 in first College Football Playoff rankings

Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) kneels next to a flag during the second half of an...
Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) kneels next to a flag during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s quest to become the first-ever team with two losses to reach the College Football Playoff isn’t looking too great after the first CFP rankings were released Tuesday night.

The Fighting Irish are currently ranked No. 15, which is three spots below their ranking in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The committee has until early to December to decide which four teams will play for a national title, but the Irish only have three games left on their schedule — meaning they have less time and less opportunities to play themselves back into playoff contention.

Notre Dame is 1-2 on the season against other CFP ranked teams. Their lone win was against USC while their losses were against Ohio State and Louisville.

Here’s a look at the full rankings:

  1. Ohio State (8-0)
  2. Georgia (8-0)
  3. Michigan (8-0)
  4. Florida State (8-0)
  5. Washington (8-0)
  6. Oregon (7-1)
  7. Texas (7-1)
  8. Alabama (7-1)
  9. Oklahoma (7-1)
  10. Ole Miss (7-1)
  11. Penn State (7-1)
  12. Missouri (7-1)
  13. Louisville (7-1)
  14. LSU (6-2)
  15. Notre Dame (7-2)
  16. Oregon State (6-2)
  17. Tennessee (6-2)
  18. Utah (6-2)
  19. UCLA (6-2)
  20. USC (7-2)
  21. Kansas (6-2)
  22. Oklahoma State (6-2)
  23. Kansas State (6-2)
  24. Tulane (7-1)
  25. Air Force (8-0)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

