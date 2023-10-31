Advertise With Us

NICU babies celebrate Halloween in homemade costumes

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year. (Source: Cleveland Clinic/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (Gray News) – A hospital in Ohio is making sure its NICU babies don’t miss out on their first Halloween.

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year so they can celebrate the holiday in style.

This year’s costumes include a pirate, monkey, tiger, owl, Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

“Halloween has never been sweeter!” the hospital wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video of the babies.

According to WOIO, each baby also got a crocheted hat, handmade by the grandmother of one of the Cleveland Clinic’s NICU graduates. Her granddaughter was born on Halloween 11 years ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Maverik Lowe suffered critical injuries and survived. He is 16 now.
Never Again: An update on the only survivor of the Fulton County bus stop tragedy
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and snow with 20F wind chills for Halloween
Nappanee man arrested after hitting motorcycle while allegedly impaired
Halloween 2023: Official Trick-or-Treat times and events across Michiana
If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Det. Susan Lambright #307 at...
Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation

Latest News

Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Francis Lopez douses flames with a bucket of water as a wildfire called the Highland Fire burns...
Southern California wildfire prompts evacuation order for thousands as Santa Ana winds fuel flames
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023 in...
Biden to announce action on retirement investment ‘junk fees’
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Sept. 25, 2023. The Supreme Court is tackling...
The Supreme Court wrestles with social media cases that have echoes of Donald Trump
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
US military and diplomatic leaders urge a divided Congress to send aid to both Israel and Ukraine