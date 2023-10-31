Medical Moment: A new potential cause for endometriosis

(WNDU) - Endometriosis is a condition that happens when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus.

Researchers don’t know exactly what causes the painful condition, but a new study is shedding light.

About one in every 10 women will experience a painful condition called endometriosis during their reproductive years. It happens when tissue similar to the uterus lining grows outside of the uterus.

“Since it’s not supposed to be there, it creates a lot of inflammation, and inflammation ultimately leads to pain and scar the tissue,” said Dr. Latasha Murphy, a gynecological surgeon at Mercy Medical Center.

And that pain can be extreme.

“I would say cycle pain times a hundred,” Murphy told 16 News Now. “I mean, it is extremely unbearable, the type of pain people with endometriosis endure.”

While scientists don’t know exactly what causes endometriosis, a recent study offers new clears. Researchers found that 64% of patients with endometriosis also tested positive for a common bacteria called fusobacterium, which typically lives in the mouth and gastro tract. Less than 10% of the participants without endometriosis tested positive for it.

Some other risk factors include:

Having a family history of the disease

Being diagnosed with an immune system problem

Having too much of the hormone estrogen

Retrograde menstrual flow

And undergoing abdominal surgery, such as a C-section.

“Some of that tissue flows out of the fallopian tubes into the pelvis,” Murphy explained.

Helping you understand the risk factors that could be to blame for endometriosis. One way to lower your risk of endometriosis could be eating fruits. Some research suggests citrus fruits, especially, can help.

