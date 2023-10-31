Advertise With Us

Medical Moment: A new potential cause for endometriosis

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Endometriosis is a condition that happens when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus.

Researchers don’t know exactly what causes the painful condition, but a new study is shedding light.

About one in every 10 women will experience a painful condition called endometriosis during their reproductive years. It happens when tissue similar to the uterus lining grows outside of the uterus.

“Since it’s not supposed to be there, it creates a lot of inflammation, and inflammation ultimately leads to pain and scar the tissue,” said Dr. Latasha Murphy, a gynecological surgeon at Mercy Medical Center.

And that pain can be extreme.

“I would say cycle pain times a hundred,” Murphy told 16 News Now. “I mean, it is extremely unbearable, the type of pain people with endometriosis endure.”

While scientists don’t know exactly what causes endometriosis, a recent study offers new clears. Researchers found that 64% of patients with endometriosis also tested positive for a common bacteria called fusobacterium, which typically lives in the mouth and gastro tract. Less than 10% of the participants without endometriosis tested positive for it.

Some other risk factors include:

  • Having a family history of the disease
  • Being diagnosed with an immune system problem
  • Having too much of the hormone estrogen
  • Retrograde menstrual flow
  • And undergoing abdominal surgery, such as a C-section.

“Some of that tissue flows out of the fallopian tubes into the pelvis,” Murphy explained.

Helping you understand the risk factors that could be to blame for endometriosis. One way to lower your risk of endometriosis could be eating fruits. Some research suggests citrus fruits, especially, can help.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Maverik Lowe suffered critical injuries and survived. He is 16 now.
Never Again: An update on the only survivor of the Fulton County bus stop tragedy
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snowflakes Continue Into The Overnight, Dry By Tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snowflakes Continue Into The Overnight, Dry By Tomorrow
Halloween 2023: Official Trick-or-Treat times and events across Michiana
Nappanee man arrested after hitting motorcycle while allegedly impaired
If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Det. Susan Lambright #307 at...
Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation

Latest News

Medical Moment: A potential new cause for endometriosis
Goshen City Hall hosts trick-or-treat event for kids
Trial delayed for Delphi murders suspect, former attorneys disqualified
Trick-or-treaters brave cold weather for free candy