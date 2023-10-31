Advertise With Us

Man injured after car crashes, flips parked car onto side at BP gas station

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A parked car ended up on its side in Elkhart County on Monday.

A 66-year-old man was driving in a southbound Honda Accord on County Road 17 when he says he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes when approaching a red light around 4 p.m.

In order to avoid traffic, he went east in the intersection, driving over the southeast curb into a BP gas station parking lot. He then hit another vehicle parked at a gas pump, flipping it onto its driver’s side.

The driver of the Accord was taken to the hospital for chest pain.

The driver of the parked car was uninjured.

A map of the crash scene.
A map of the crash scene.(WNDU)

