Man injured after car crashes, flips parked car onto side at BP gas station
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A parked car ended up on its side in Elkhart County on Monday.
A 66-year-old man was driving in a southbound Honda Accord on County Road 17 when he says he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes when approaching a red light around 4 p.m.
In order to avoid traffic, he went east in the intersection, driving over the southeast curb into a BP gas station parking lot. He then hit another vehicle parked at a gas pump, flipping it onto its driver’s side.
The driver of the Accord was taken to the hospital for chest pain.
The driver of the parked car was uninjured.
