Man injured after car crashes, flips parked car onto side at BP gas station

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A parked car ended up on its side in Elkhart County on Monday.

A 66-year-old man was driving in a southbound Honda Accord on County Road 17 when he says he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes when approaching a red light around 4 p.m.

In order to avoid traffic, he went east in the intersection, driving over the southeast curb into a BP gas station parking lot. He then hit another vehicle parked at a gas pump, flipping it onto its driver’s side.

The driver of the Accord was taken to the hospital for chest pain.

The driver of the parked car was uninjured.

A map of the crash scene. (WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.