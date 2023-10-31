Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at Clemson

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 58-7 thumping of Pitt has Notre Dame fans feeling good ahead of a road matchup at Clemson.

That’s the topic of this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll!

We want to know which position group has looked the best to you this season? Your options are listed below:

  • Running backs
  • Tight ends
  • Cornerbacks
  • Defensive line
  • Another group

To cast your vote, click here! The poll closes at 12 p.m. EDT on Friday.

We’ll reveal the results on Countdown to Kickoff on Friday night at 7 p.m.!

