Advertise With Us

Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set

The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego has unveiled its largest model set by piece count.

The new brick building is a replica of the Natural History Museum.

It comes with dual atriums and a removable roof and middle floor.

Inside the building, exhibits include a giant brachiosaurus skeleton, dinosaur eggs, and geodes.

There’s also a large map of the planet showing the projected orbit of a new rocket.

In total, the set has 4,000 pieces.

It’s currently available for pre-order and officially goes on sale Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Maverik Lowe suffered critical injuries and survived. He is 16 now.
Never Again: An update on the only survivor of the Fulton County bus stop tragedy
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and snow with 20F wind chills for Halloween
Halloween 2023: Official Trick-or-Treat times and events across Michiana
Nappanee man arrested after hitting motorcycle while allegedly impaired
If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Det. Susan Lambright #307 at...
Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation

Latest News

File -- Bridgette Wilson-Sampras and Pete Sampras attend a boxing match at the Thomas & Mack...
Bridgette Wilson-Sampras battling ovarian cancer, husband Pete Sampras says
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental...
FBI director warns about threats to Americans by those inspired by the Hamas attack on Israel
Cornell University
Suspect in custody for posting online threats about Jewish students at Cornell University
Jacob Lew, former treasury secretary under President Barack Obama, testifies during a Senate...
Senate confirms Jacob Lew as US ambassador to Israel