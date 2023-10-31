Judge disqualifies former attorneys for Delphi murders suspect, sets new trial date

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU/WTHR) - A new trial date has been set for the man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi more than six years ago.

Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in February 2017. He was arrested and charged with their murders just over a year ago.

According to our sister station WTHR, Tuesday’s hearing centered around disqualifying Allen’s former attorneys from representing him, and then setting a new trial date.

This was Allen’s first court appearance since his original attorneys were removed from the case. During the hearing Tuesday, Allen’s former attorneys sat next to him, and his newly court-appointed public defenders sat behind him.

The judge told Allen, “I cannot and will not allow these attorneys to represent you.” She then disqualified Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi from representing him – even pro bono. This comes just hours after his original defense team filed paperwork late last night to return to the case.

Baldwin and Rozzi told the court they planned to represent Allen for free if they weren’t reappointed. That obviously will no longer happen.

Allen’s recently appointed public defenders asked the judge to push his trial back. It was originally set for Jan. 24, 2024, but is now set for Oct. 15-31, 2024.

In a filing, Allen’s new court-appointed attorneys, William S. Lebrato and Robert C. Scremin, noted they were appointed to the case Oct. 27 and have not received discovery, stating “it will be impossible for counsel to be ready for trial in January, 2024.”

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.