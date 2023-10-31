Irish turning page to road test at Clemson

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A tough road test awaits the Fighting Irish football team this upcoming weekend, as they travel to South Carolina to take on the Clemson tigers in their 10th game of the season.

Two straight blowout victories have the Fighting Irish riding high as they head into this week’s game against a team they were able to thoroughly beat last season.

The Tigers are 4-4 so far in what’s been a down year for head coach Dabo Swinney’s squad, but Irish head coach Marcus Freeman knows this one could still be a dogfight.

“I view Clemson as one of the premier programs in college football,” Freeman said. “What Coach Swinney has done with that program over the course of his time there has been second to no other program in college football. It’s extremely impressive. They’ve recruited at a high level, they have an unbelievable culture, and they play at a high level. That’s what I want to make sure everybody in our program understands.

“Don’t let the 4-4 record reflect the team, just watch the film,” he continued. “They are as talented as any team we’ve faced this year across the board. Any great competitor is going to look forward to the opportunity to go down there and play.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s tilt in Clemson is set for 12 p.m. EDT. The game will air on ABC.

